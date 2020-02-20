John Nash’s decision to depart early from his seventh term as Buchanan County treasurer came with great difficulty and, ultimately, great ease.
He opened his mind. He opened his heart. And he listened.
“A lot of different life changes have brought me to this,” Nash said. “It’s about it being time for me to go on.”
The county official’s resignation, effective on May 1, brings to a close his four decades of public service, 13 as a St. Joseph law enforcement officer and the last 27 in his courthouse position.
His service, however, will continue in a different form, help offered to the community with a power greater than the Missouri Revised Statutes.
In June 2014, the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph ordained Nash as a deacon, assigning him to St. Patrick’s Parish, the man’s church home since the 1980s. He has for years had responsibilities at the Mir House of Prayer, the chapel and grounds east of the city given to perpetual adoration of the Eucharist.
Nash embraces the idea of what’s to come.
“It’s time for that next chapter in my life of service,” he said, “and it’s service to the church, it’s service to God and service to my neighbor.”
His courthouse office speaks to generations of service in the Nash and Duncan families. John’s great-grandfather, A.E. “Jim” Nash, spent four terms as county treasurer here, also working for a time as chief deputy to the county sheriff.
The grandfather on his mother’s side, John Duncan, had been a chief of detectives for the local police force.
Pat Nash, John’s father, retired from the St. Joseph Police Department at age 47 and ran for county treasurer in 1976. It would be the year of John’s graduation from Bishop LeBlond High School, and the son became a campaign go-fer, putting together signs and placing them around town.
He would hold the office for more than 14 years, dying with a term unexpired.
In the meantime, John had joined the police department, eventually to become attached to the inter-agency drug task force. Law enforcement had begun to consume him.
“When I was home, I wasn’t home,” he recalled, describing himself as “ornery” and worse during his younger years. Nash says he got sober in 1986.
After his father’s death, and after some nudging from his older brother, Nash, at age 34, ran for treasurer in 1992. He won a Democratic primary and the general election, and he has won every race for the office since.
As his faith development continued, Nash attended an informational meeting in 2009 about becoming a deacon, part of the ordained ministry of the Catholic Church. Deacons can be married, hold secular jobs and preach in the name of the church, along with carrying out other ministerial duties.
Study to become a deacon runs more than four years. Nash prayed over the decision, eventually driving his application to the Kansas City chancery on the last possible day. After turning it in, he checked his watch: 3 p.m., known in the faith as the “hour of the Lord.”
He took it as a sign.
A holy life does not promise a smooth path. He knows specifically how long Bernie, his wife and spiritual inspiration, battled cancer ... “two years, eight months and 12 days.” She died on May 31 last year.
Just before Christmas, his son’s mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ellis, one of John’s high school classmates, died. And last month, the Rev. Evan Harkins, a friend and pastor at St. James Catholic Church, died.
All weighed on his decision to resign his county office. He informed the County Commission of his coming retirement from the courthouse.
“I pray every day that (God) puts me where He needs me,” Nash said, noting that he relies in tough times on a simple and powerful phrase.
“Even when we’re in despair, even when we’re struggling, Jesus tells us, ‘I am with you.’ Those four words are very strengthening to me.”