Many would find cows, chickens and horses roaming pastures when driving around Northwest Missouri, but one farm located in Savannah houses an animal that is a little more unusual.
Shelly Cox, owner of the Tortoise Run Farm, rescues a wide variety of turtles and tortoises.
Cox said it all started with a tortoise named Sushi when a friend asked her to take in the pet.
“She knew I had some experience with reptiles, although I really didn’t have a lot of experience with turtles or tortoises. So I did some research and then contacted her and agreed to take that tortoise,” Cox said.
That was in 2015, and Sushi is still with Cox along with 16 other tortoises and eight box turtles.
It is easy to find and purchase a turtle or tortoise at a reptile show or pet store, but many don’t understand the magnitude when bringing them home.
“What happens is this cute, tiny two- or three-inch tortoise that’s a spontaneous purchase, you bring it home. And in five years the thing weighs 30 pounds. It’s very quickly outgrown every enclosure you’ve made, and you soon realize you’re just not going to be able to keep it,” Cox said.
That’s when a rescue situation comes into play, Cox said. The Tortoise Run Farm works to rehome the tortoises and turtles to places that have the ability and space to care for them.
“There’s a pretty strict vetting process. We want to make sure that people know what they’re getting into, especially with these large tortoises,” Cox said.
One of the tortoises, Rocky, is a Sulcata, the largest land-based tortoise and the third-largest tortoise globally, behind the Galapagos and the Aldabra island based, Cox said.
“This is a tortoise that has the capability of reaching 250 pounds. So then you have to ask yourself, ‘What are we gonna do with it? Where are we going to house it?’” Cox said. “They are diggers. They can dig huge tunnels in a very short period of time. They can dig under fencing and under enclosures. So they can bulldoze through things if you don’t have things adequately secured. So it very quickly becomes a problem for people.”
Cox said a rewarding part of running the rescue is seeing tortoises and turtles that were once sick get to a healthier state and start the process of being adopted.
“That’s a huge success story, to take something that was very ill, not doing well at all. And then now it’s so healthy, it can go on and another family can enjoy it and have that,” Cox said.
Another aspect Cox enjoys is the educational opportunity the rescue brings.
“The kids, the reaction that we get from them and to provide that education so that informed decisions are made when choosing a pet,” Cox said. “We don’t really want tortoises to be spontaneous purchases. Well, no animal should be a spontaneous purchase, but something that’s going to outlive you definitely shouldn’t be.”
Cox stresses the importance of looking to rescues if someone is genuinely interested in adopting. Turtle and tortoise rescues work with families to ensure the best transition and continue to provide support afterward.
“There may be follow-up emails, follow-up phone calls, just so we kind of check in, make sure you’re doing OK with your animal,” Cox said. “So this isn’t just something we’re going to dump the tortoise on you and then you don’t get any follow-up advice or any follow-up interest in once it’s out of our care.”
In addition to rescuing, adopting and educating, Cox said her farm boards turtles and tortoises for those who may be moving or are away for some time.
Cox also works with zoos and other rescue organizations across the state.
For more information about Cox’s
rescue, visit her website at www.tortoise runfarm.com.
