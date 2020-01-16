Gert, a Kierkegaard-reading son of Denmark, had been here before. At age 65, he had lost his wife and sat around their house, inconsolable, for a year.
His daughter urged him to some action. She had an idea: Why not walk the Camino de Santiago? Gert did, the whole 500 miles of the “Way of St. James” across northern Spain.
He would complete the journey, then return as a volunteer, then return to walk it again. And the Dane would tell anyone along this trail, walked for a millennium by Christian pilgrims, that he did not believe. However, he advised, revel in all that nature affords and attend every church service.
Peri Zahnd, of St. Joseph, smiles at the memory. She and her husband, Brian, shared a meal and part of a day’s walk with Gert. They appreciated the conversation and his counsel about the pilgrimage.
And, like that, they would not see him again.
“That’s the Camino,” Peri would say.
On a universal scale, the Camino de Santiago can not be denied its broad reach. More than 300,000 people undertake at least part of the route each year, with a quarter-million of them getting a compostela, a certificate of completion.
This macro view, however, offers no appraisal of the very personal reasons that pilgrims bring to this trek.
In the 2010 movie “The Way,” Martin Sheen walks the Camino de Santiago to fulfill a journey begun by his late son. The film gets credit for raising interest in the pilgrimage trail.
That did the trick for the Zahnds, for whom the movie stirred interest.
“It was like, who wouldn’t love to do this? But who can afford to be away for seven weeks?” Peri said.
Having for years taken hiking vacations in the Rocky Mountains, the Zahnds believed they could handle the physical demands of a Camino pilgrimage. They stewed on the idea about four years.
Peri and Brian, co-founders of Word of Life Church, had resisted prolonged absences during more than three decades of its existence. In 2016, weary of the idea of the fall’s presidential election, they decided to spend this time abroad.
Months of preparation ended with a flight to Paris and a train ride to Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, the traditional starting point for the most popular Camino Francés route.
The first day, traveling over the Pyrenees and into Spain, saw its rigors offset by the exhilaration of getting underway and the beauty of the scenery, said Peri, who bore her clothes and provisions in a 20-pound pack. The rhythm of the journey took hold.
Villages and small cities stand along the route, offering places to stay and eat. Each day brought about 15 miles of walking. There would a bocadillo break for lunch (a shared sandwich) and a more hearty “pilgrim’s meal” each evening. There were some private rooms for lodging, with occasional nights spent in more communal spaces.
“The only thing you have to do every day is get up and walk,” she said. “We were able to empty out our heads, our busyness. Something about walking enables you to do that. We had as much conversation as we wanted to. But after a while, you just have to get quiet, just be with yourself and your thoughts.”
The pilgrims had been warned about a middle section of the route, the Meseta. Not physically taxing, Spain’s inner plateau proves difficult because of its sheer vastness. Many pilgrims with limited time opt to skip this portion.
The Zahnds had designs on walking every step. Besides, the Meseta looked familiar.
“We finally got to the Meseta, and we realized, we’re in the Midwest. We’re walking through farm country,” Peri said. “I felt very at home.”
Churches along the trail have services most nights. Though conducted in Spanish, they appealed to Peri and Brian.
“We said, we’ll go and we’ll probably be the only ones there. And the churches were full, all the time,” she said. “They are drawn to the beauty. And there is an idea that this is a spiritual pilgrimage, not just a hike.”
The end of the trek, in the shadow of the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral, arrived with a bittersweet mood. There, tired from 40 days of walking, the thought took root. Brian said it out loud: “We’ve got to do this again.”
They did, making the pilgrimage against last fall.
Peri wrote a memoir about the 2016 trip, “Every Scene By Heart,” starting it as a self-reflection, helping organize her thoughts about the journey. The book conveys an air of good humor, the travelers making their way in a foreign land, but also a spirituality deep-rooted in the pilgrimage.
“It’s a beautiful atmosphere,” she said of the Camino. “We came home with a sense of peace that really hasn’t left.”