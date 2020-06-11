Dr. Frank Kessler laughs when recalling the reasons for his retirement. No, not the recent retirement. The one that came before this last job, which lasted another two decades.
A professor of political science, Kessler arrived at Missouri Western State College during its early years as a four-year institution. Everything on the Downs Drive campus felt new.
Thirty years later, he looked around to see the maturation of the place.
“All the sticks in the ground turned into beautiful trees that became a canopy over the campus,” he remembered. “They were throwing out furniture that they bought when I came in. ... I was there a long time.”
He brought credit to the institution, publishing books and writing hundreds of scholarly articles, gaining a reputation within his field and earning a Distinguished Faculty Award. Emeritus status came at the end of this impressive tenure.
The retirement, Kessler determined, could wait.
“I always figured that God had me where he wanted me to be at any given time,” he said. “I came to the conclusion that the best thing for me to do was think in terms of, ‘OK, Lord, what’s the next sign?’”
The professor explained this in the aftermath of his second retirement, the one from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He went there in 1999, and he left with the end of this academic year, a half-century of teaching completed.
Through the years, Kessler met people of influence and asked them unflinching questions. Approaching Dr. Henry Kissinger after a speech in which he criticized academics, the professor asked the world leader if he had forgotten his roots. Kissinger would become a door-opener for Kessler’s research.
Once, Kessler sought Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger’s advice on how to explain to his students a high court decision.
But when it came down to professional priorities, students always impressed the professor more than officials of high rank. He saw teaching as a divine outreach.
“That’s what it’s all about, really. Because we only have so many years on this Earth, and it’s a way of multiplying,” he said of teaching. “People talk about it in religious terms, evangelizing. But it’s a way of multiplying the little gifts that the Lord gave you.”
As the family story goes, Kessler might not have been around to enhance the educations of countless young people. A twin, he had been born sickly, and doctors believed his chances to thrive, or even survive, to be slight.
His parents, including his physician father, and their large family thought otherwise. The health and development of Francis P. Kessler became a topic of prayer and ongoing attention.
Kessler would get his bachelor’s and master’s degree in political science at Saint Louis University, then he earned his doctorate at Notre Dame. His research there, on Cuba, attracted the U.S. State Department to his scholarship, but his time in Washington proved unsatisfying and expensive.
“You would learn that the people you thought were solid as a rock, the public officeholders, had a lot of warts,” he said. “Welcome to the human race.”
Benedictine proved an ideal fit for his teaching, Phase Two. He and his wife, Mary, whom he met at Notre Dame, have lived a life of faith and have become part of the fabric of the Catholic college.
“I love to be able to pray with the students at Mass during the day,” he said in 2013 when accepting the school’s Do Something Beautiful for God Award. “This place is small enough where we get to know everybody.”
His sense of private hope gets professionally tempered by the politics he has seen evolve in the last 50 years.
“I really think that we’ve lost the ability to talk to one another. We’re yelling,” he said. “We’re no longer neighbors working to figure something out. We’re tribes that are battling one another. That does the country absolutely no good.”
He added, “That wasn’t what I remember when I was first getting involved in politics.”