Isaac Charles Parker has been featured in books and movies as the hanging judge of the American old West.
Born in Ohio in 1838, Parker lived in St. Joseph from 1859 to 1861 when he joined his uncle's law firm of Shannon and Branch.
He served as a United State Representative from Missouri and was appointed as the first judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
It was his stint as district judge in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which began in 1875 until his death in office in 1896, where he created his reputation.
Parker is known to have sentenced more than 100 people to death during his period as judge, said Gary Chilcote, Patee House Museum director.
In his first session of court in May 1875, he tried 18 men, all of whom were charged with murder. Parker sentenced eight of them to a mandatory death penalty.
“He became famous as the hanging judge of Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he ordered 160 men hanged over a 20-year period,” Chilcote said.
While living in St. Joseph, Parker resided in a house at 15th and Edmond streets. The building later became a hospital where St. Joseph native and famed newsman Walter Cronkite was born in 1916. The building still stands today and serves as a residential care facility.
“The two men never met each other or even knew about each other and yet Judge Parker was famous for killing 160 people and Walter Cronkite was known as one of the best newsmen,” Chilcote said. “They both came from the same house.”