A young man who died a few months ago was honored on his birthday this week for helping to save the lives of others.
Mosaic Life Care posted a video Friday of an honor walk from when Taylor Lorenz donated his organs four months ago.
The video was posted on what would have been Lorenz 's 27th birthday. He died following a car accident and was able to donate his organs and impact four lives.
Honor walks are a ritual done when family, friends, doctors and members of the Midwest Transplant Network line the hospital walls to cheer, clap and honor the memory of a person's life and his or her decision to donate organs to save other lives as he or she is taken in for organ retrieval.
Michala Stoker, public affairs manager for Midwest Transplant Network, said this can be a very powerful moment for families and it is a celebration of life.
"It's just a time of silence," Stoker said. "It's a time sometimes of celebration, what you saw in Taylor's video at the very end."
Stoker said that currently 95% of Americans support organ donation, but only 60% are donors. In Missouri, 78% of people are registered donors. To become a donor, Stoker said people can sign up when they go to update their driver's license or go to sharelifemidwest.com.
Stoker said currently there are about 2,000 people in Kansas and Missouri who need donors.
"This is the month where across our communities, and across actually the country, where we're able to bring about awareness for the importance of organ and tissue donation so that people can go on so they're educated and they can make sure that they're registered to be a donor and that they tell their families about it," Stoker said.