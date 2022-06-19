Local libraries have a full slate of children’s programming scheduled for the summer after not having such activities the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The libraries will offer events such as magicians, crafts and read-aloud at all branches.
Misty Snider, youth services manager at the East Hills Library, which is part of the St. Joseph Library system, said more than 40 kids attended the first couple of events there and excitement is high. She said this is an opportunity for young children who have been growing up during the “COVID era” to socialize and interact with kids their age.
“Families want that socialization for their little kids. They haven’t had a chance to be out and doing things, so we’re just trying to provide some fun activities and some play so they can come out and do that,” Snider said.
Snider said she’s excited the summer library activities are back.
“The kids learn so much just by playing, it is such an important part ... even just for early literacy skills,” Snider said.
“We’ve been looking forward to programming in-person again. We’re already planning our fall schedules, so we are happy to be back and happy to have our families with us again,” Snider said.
Snider said people are encouraged to follow the library on social media platforms as well to stay up-to-date.
The Rolling Hills library branches also are offering summer events. They include Wings of Love bird show (June 20 at the Belt Branch), Operation Wildlife rescued raptors (June 20 at the Savannah Branch), the magic show Abra-Kid-Abra (June 27), Mad Science of Kansas City (July 11), musician Dino O’Dell (July 18) and StoneLion Puppet Theatre (July 25). Check the library branches for times at rhcl.org.
Both library systems also are offering summer reading programs. More information on those can be found on the library websites and at the local branches.
