Readers are invited to explore Oceans of Possibilities with the St. Joseph Public Library during its annual Summer Reading program that begins on Wednesday, June 1.
People can register at sjplibrary.beanstack.org to track the number of books or minutes read. Paper logs are available at all branches for anyone who prefers to track reading manually. Everyone who logs four books or 12 hours of reading no later than Aug. 1 will be entered into grand prize drawings for cash, gift cards and more.
Readers also can unlock virtual Beanstack badges by completing library-related challenges throughout the summer. Badges also can be tracked on Bingo activity sheets that are available at any library branch.
The summer fun starts at the Summer Reading Kickoff Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4, at Washington Park Library, 1821 N. Third St. There will be games, activities, prizes and a balloon artist.
Special weekly performances will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July. On Tuesdays, events will be at the Downtown Library, 927 Felix St. at 10 a.m., at the Carnegie Library, 316 Massachusetts St., at 1 p.m. and at Washington Park Library, 1821 N. Third St., at 6 p.m. Programs also will be at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road.
June 7 and 8: Juggling with Jason D’Vaude.
June 14 and 15: Magic with Adam White.
June 21 and 22: Sing Along with Celia Rocks.
June 28 and 29: Experiments with Mad Science.
July 12 and 13: Sharks with Sarah.
July 19 and 20: MWSU Griffon Mobile Lab.
July 26 and 27: Liquid Gold: Precious Resource – Missouri American Water.
Support for the Summer Reading Program is provided by the Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library. Visit any library branch to learn more about the program.
