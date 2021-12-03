The St. Joseph Public Library has launched Brainfuse HelpNow, a tutoring service for students of all ages and levels of learning that is available daily from 2 to 11 p.m.
With Brainfuse HelpNow, students have multiple live communication options with tutors, including help with homework problems. To access HelpNow, visit the library’s website at sjpl.lib.mo.us/databases/.
The program offers several tutoring options.
HelpNow offers live tutor access for homework help, skills building and test preparation. After taking a quiz, students can connect directly to a live tutor from the test center without returning to the main page. Because HelpNow is personalized, both student and tutor can access quiz questions for intensive test prep. All live sessions are saved and can be replayed as well as shared with friends and teachers by email.
The Writing Lab and the 24/7 Center options give students the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. Students can submit papers through the Writing Lab for detailed feedback. The 24/7 Center is for non-writing assignments such as math or science.
LEAP helps patrons build academic skills through targeted lessons, quizzes and live online tutoring. LEAP creates a learning plan based on a skills assessment that is taken at the beginning of the course. Flashbulb is a learning resource where you can find flashcards or create your own.
For students who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools, MEET and Brainwave. MEET allows students to schedule their online sessions using the Brainfuse MEET whiteboard, which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write on the whiteboard and chat then save and email it to others for feedback.
The Adult Learning Center is the adult learners’ version of HelpNow where patrons can access high school equivalency prep, U.S. citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support and career resources. The Writing Lab, Send Question and Skills Building are also included in the Adult Learning Center suite.
The library received grant funding to purchase HelpNow, provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
