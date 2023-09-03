Heart Health

The public libraries received AED machines and blood pressure monitors.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Libraries in St. Joseph are doing their part to raise awareness for heart health with the addition of blood pressure monitors and AED machines at the four area branches.

Thanks to a grant from the American Heart Association, each of the St. Joseph libraries received blood pressure monitors and an automated external defibrillator machine.

