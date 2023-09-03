Libraries in St. Joseph are doing their part to raise awareness for heart health with the addition of blood pressure monitors and AED machines at the four area branches.
Thanks to a grant from the American Heart Association, each of the St. Joseph libraries received blood pressure monitors and an automated external defibrillator machine.
More than 15,000 Missourians die from heart disease every year, and library staff hope the addition of the machines will allow people to consider their health in an accessible way.
"The American Heart Association reached out to us last year letting us know that they had grant funding available for the community to help promote heart health," said Mary Beth Revels, director of the public library. "One of our staff members wrote a grant to them and we received eight machines at all four of our branches.
"It's a really nice blood pressure monitor," Revels continued. "We have handouts to give everyone that lets them know, if you blood pressure is high, here's a local agency that you might go and get some help with that."
While blood pressure machines can be found at places like pharmacies and grocery stores, library officials felt like they could be a place that many in need could come and get their pressure checked.
"Everybody comes to the library," Revels said. "We are an organization that is open to everyone in the community and we have a lot of people who walk to our library branches. It was (Jessica Poet's) idea to come up with ways to help people be more healthy. And what better way than to know what your blood pressure is?"
In addition to this, the public libraries are hosting pop-up produce stands for food stamp and SNAP recipients. This is part of a local partnership that all started through the American Heart Association.
"We're not the only organization that the American Heart Association contacted," Revels said. "The pop-up produce is actually provided by InterServ, Social Welfare Board and Northwest Health Services. The library is providing a space for this to happen because we are community hubs, where a lot of people come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.