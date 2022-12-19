The St. Joseph Public Library is encouraging teens to step out of their comfort zones this winter break with a new theater opportunity.
“We tried to find the best time to do it and we figured that kids would be out on school break during this time and they might not be having family events or things going on the whole time so that they could come and hang out with some friends here at the East Hills Library and do a little Reader Theater,” said Evelyn Holtzclaw, senior library assistant at the St. Joseph Public Library - Downtown.
Holtzclaw said this program brings teens new local theater opportunities.
“We know that theater is something that a lot of teens are really passionate about, but it's not always a super affordable hobby to have,” said Kelsey Weber, senior library assistant at the St. Joseph Public Library - East Hills. “We wanted to make something that was affordable for anyone so that they can experience the arts here in St. Joe.”
Both Holtzclaw and Weber chose the Reader's Theater program to help make the teens' experience as easy as possible.
“It’s a theater program that you do not have to memorize any of your lines,” Weber said. “This makes it a lot easier with teens. It teaches them the confidence that theater drives from and we want to build up the confidence in them so that they know that they can go on stage and do whatever they dream to do.”
The St. Joseph Public Library had many kids from their summer programs return this winter for theater camp.
“We just like it because we're creating friendships within these kids,” Weber said. “A lot of them know each other now, so it's fun to see them interact and their faces light up when they walk in the door and recognize somebody from the last session.”
The theater program began Monday, Dec. 19, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the East Hills branch and is set to run until Friday, Dec. 23. However, with winter weather heading toward St. Joseph later this week, the program might be cut short.
“It's our first program during winter break, and we're learning that the winter time is difficult,” Weber said. “It's really hit or miss with weather and sickness and all kinds of stuff. You just never know, but we hope to bring it back next year. We are watching the forecast and seeing what's going to happen. We do shut down if the weather is bad enough here.”
Despite the weather complicating efforts, Holtzclaw and Weber emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for teens.
“A lot of teens don't get the chance to do what other kids get to do because of transportation or money,” Weber said. “We want to make sure that everybody has an equal chance to do whatever they dream to do and whatever their heart desires. I think that the library is a really good place to find those hobbies and find that love for whatever you're going to do in the future.”
The St. Joseph Public Library will also offer a new teen program starting in January.
“I have a cooking program that's going to start and it's called ‘Cook It and Book It,’” Holtzclaw said. “I think the one in January is going to be making grilled cheese and homemade tomato soup, really easy. It’s good to learn cooking and shopping skills.”
