New theater program for St. Joseph teens

The St. Joseph Public Library is encouraging teens to step out of their comfort zones this winter break with a new theater opportunity. 

“We tried to find the best time to do it and we figured that kids would be out on school break during this time and they might not be having family events or things going on the whole time so that they could come and hang out with some friends here at the East Hills Library and do a little Reader Theater,” said Evelyn Holtzclaw, senior library assistant at the St. Joseph Public Library - Downtown.

