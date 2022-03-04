The St. Joseph Public Library Seed Library is returning to the Downtown location at 927 Felix St.
A variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers including beans, corn, cucumber, lettuce, melon, peas, pepper, radish, squash and tomato seed are available.
Those interested in seeds can select up to 10 packets (no more than two of one kind) during the Downtown Library’s regular open hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A smaller selection also will be available at the East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road, during open hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. of Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gardeners who have saved seeds to share or have extras from this year’s planting are encouraged to donate them to the Seed Library to help increase the inventory of seeds.
For more information about the Seed Library, contact the Downtown Library at 816-232-7729. Log on to sjpl.lib.mo.us for more information about other library services and programs.
