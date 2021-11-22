The Savannah Branch of Rolling Hills Library, 519 W. Main, has reopened after being closed since Nov. 17 due to positive coronavirus cases among library staff.
With the remaining staff testing negative for the virus, the library is reopening with hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 24. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.