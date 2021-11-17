The Savannah Branch of Rolling Hills Library has closed due to coronavirus cases.
The library, 519 W. Main, closed Wednesday afternoon because of positive coronavirus cases among library staff. It will remain closed until further notice to allow other staff members to be tested for the virus.
While the library is closed, books and other library materials can be returned using the book drop at the front door of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.