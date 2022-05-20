Rolling Hills Library will offer its 2022 summer reading program, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ from June 1 to July 31.
The annual reading campaign also includes a variety of craft, musical and educational events along with featured Monday performers.
Kids and adults can read to earn a variety of prizes, including top awards of $100 Walmart gift cards. Kids ages 6 to 17 who want to read more than nine books also can do the Summer Badge Book Challenge, which offers more prizes for reading 600 minutes.
Books must be read in June and July, unlike in past years when participants could count books read in previous months and complete their challenge in the first weeks of summer. There’s a reason for the change.
“It’s important for kids to keep reading over the summer to prevent the summer slide and the loss of reading skills,” Belt Branch manager Kelly Morris said.
Participants can register online using the library’s reading challenge platform, Beanstack, or in person at the Belt branch, Savannah branch and Bookmobile to get a reading log. The Beanstack app allows users to scan publisher barcodes to enter the books they’ve read and search for books by title and author. Parents also can have all the readers in their families in one file.
The Monday lineup of entertainers includes reptile handler Serengeti Steve (June 6), circus stunt woman Martika Daniels (June 13), Wings of Love bird show (June 20 at the Belt Branch), Operation Wildlife rescued raptors (June 20 at the Savannah Branch), magic show Abra-Kid-Abra (June 27), Mad Science of Kansas City (July 11), musician Dino O’Dell (July 18) and StoneLion Puppet Theatre (July 25). Check the library branches for times.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program and to register online, go to rhcl.org/summer or call the Belt Branch at 816-232-5479, the Savannah Branch at 816-324-4569 or the Bookmobile at 816-205-7100.
