The Rolling Hills Library looks to relocate (copy)

The Rolling Hills Library has a summer reading program planned.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

“Reading Makes Us Happy Campers” is the theme of the Rolling Hills Library 2023 Summer Reading Program.

The two-month program encourages children, teens and adults to read and runs from June 1 through July 31 with sign-ups beginning on May 18.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.