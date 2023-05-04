“Reading Makes Us Happy Campers” is the theme of the Rolling Hills Library 2023 Summer Reading Program.
The two-month program encourages children, teens and adults to read and runs from June 1 through July 31 with sign-ups beginning on May 18.
Participants can earn prizes, including gift baskets and $100 Walmart gift cards. They need to read or listen to 10 books or complete a combination of 10 books and activities. Kids who want to read more than 10 books can win more prizes. To be counted, books must be read in June and July.
Participants can register online using the library’s reading challenge platform, Beanstack, or in person at the Belt branch, 1904 N. Belt, Savannah branch, 514 W. Main, and the Bookmobile to receive a reading log.
The library’s summer schedule includes programs about pollinators, snakes, turtles and tortoises, Missouri mammals, backpacking basics, camp crafts, outdoor safety for kids, panning for gold and the night sky. The Orrick Acres petting zoo also will visit the libraries.
There also will be entertainers on Mondays.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program and to register online, go to rhcl.org/summer or call the Belt branch at 816-232-5479, the Savannah branch at 816-324-4569 or the Bookmobile at 816-205-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.