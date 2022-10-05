The Rolling Hills Library is ready to find a new space to call home in the St. Joseph area.
The library has been at its current location off of the North Belt Highway for over 40 years, but library director Michelle Mears said they're ready for a change.
“There are lots of different issues that went into making the decision to look for a location, including the fact that this is really a commercial strip mall building, and no matter what kind of adaptations we've made to it, it just doesn't quite fit for library service in the 21st century,” Mears said.
Mears said they had explored the idea of renovating their current space, but the building is just not equipped.
“We had thought about renovating this building and moving the books on the upper level so we would have windows, sunlight and daylight exposure, but the engineering of the building will not allow for the weight of bookshelves to be on the upper level,” Mears said.
Staff members have also brainstormed features and functions that they would like to offer to the public but can't due to the building's structure.
“It would be very nice to have a drive-up window for people to pick up their holds and reserves,” Mears said. “If you don't feel quite well that day or moms (have) kids in car seats, it's just really convenient.
"We also would love to have some outdoor space where we could do story time outside or even our ukulele program could be outside. There’s lots of reasons that are contributing to our desire to look for a new location," Mears said.
While they remain eager to relocate, they have not yet found a space.
“I think the most important piece is finding a piece of land, and of course, we need a certain amount of space for both the building and parking,” Mears said. “We’re also trying to locate it in our own taxing district. We don't want to be too far out because the majority of the population we serve in Buchanan County is along the outskirts of St. Joseph.”
Mears said convenience is one of their top priorities.
“We want to make sure it's convenient for people and also that it's within driving distance for most people who come and live and work around this area,” she said.”
This project is projected to take two to three years, Mears said, but they hope to make the relocation process as quick as possible to avoid long-term closures.
“We own this building, so there's no need to be out by a certain date or anything,” Mears said. “Most likely it would be put up for sale once we have a new place to move to. We want to be open to the public as much as possible.”
The Rolling Hills Library located in Savannah remains unaffected by this project.
Mears said so far the public has been surprised by the news of the move.
“I know some people have some reservations,” Mears said. “They're not really sure why we would want to do this right now, but really what we're doing is looking to the future. We have a really great library and an awesome staff. We want to create a library that will take us into the future and that really just offers the best possible service to our users.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.