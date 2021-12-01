For most jobs, a high school diploma is necessary, but when adults look to complete this education later in life, it can be hard to find a place to start.
The Rolling Hills Library is looking to make things a little easier. Wednesday marked the first day of the Excel Adult High School Program at Rolling Hills, 1904 N. Belt Highway.
The program is being launched by other libraries within the Missouri State Library, which, according to a news release from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, is the first state agency in the nation to pilot the program to communities. Other participating libraries include the St. Joseph Public Library, along with others in Kansas City and St. Louis.
Michelle Mears, library director at Rolling Hills, said the program will provide people with an actual high school diploma and not an equivalency degree.
“What we hope is we’re going to help more people achieve their dream of finishing their diploma,” Mears said.
People who want to participate in the program can apply on the Rolling Hills Library’s website at rhcl.org/high-school-3529. She explained participants can receive credit if they have previously passed parts of the GED or HiSET. Additionally, they will receive the most credits possible based on their transcript and how much high school they completed.
Mears said there is a minimum commitment of seven to eight hours per week of time spent on the computer doing classes. At the library, there is a limited number of laptops and internet hotspots available for program participants.
“So, even though they may be working full time, they will need to make this commitment of time to be on the computer completing coursework,” Mears said. “It is an application process, so not everyone is admitted.”
Once an application is accepted, the person must complete a two-week requisite life skills class. Mears said this will help determine whether or not someone can be successful in this program.
“Because, of course, it’s self-study,” she said. “You have to motivate yourself in order to get online, take the classes, read the material, take the quizzes and tests, complete any assignments that need to be completed. Just like any kind of self-study course, you have to really be motivated in order to do it.”
Once accepted into the program, Mears noted participants will receive what they call a “seat,” which is like a scholarship. At Rolling Hills Library, she said the Friends of Library Group has paid the fees for the seats to allow for five simultaneous students.
“If there’s a lot more interest and a lot more people who are qualified and want to enroll, I’m sure the Friends will be able to fund additional seats for more students to be enrolled,” Mears said.
Mears said she hopes the program can get up to 10 participants at a time. She said plans are to hold a graduation ceremony probably once a year for those completing the program.
“People should not be afraid to apply, even if they’ve tried to do their GED or HiSET, that they should take this opportunity to get their high school diploma,” Mears said.
