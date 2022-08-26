Rolling Hills Library photo (copy) (copy)

Rolling Hills Library Belt branch.

 News-Press NOW file photo

All branches of the Rolling Hills Library will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, so library staff can take part in a training day.

Those with library cards will be able to download e‐books, audiobooks, e‐magazines and movies that day, as well as use the library’s online resources found at rhcl.org.

