Rolling Hills library branches closed Wednesday for training

News-Press NOW
Aug 26, 2022

All branches of the Rolling Hills Library will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, so library staff can take part in a training day.

Those with library cards will be able to download e‐books, audiobooks, e‐magazines and movies that day, as well as use the library's online resources found at rhcl.org.

The Belt branch, 1904 N. Belt, and the Savannah branch, 514 W. Main, will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with regular hours.
