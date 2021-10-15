The St. Joseph Public and Rolling Hills library directors say despite a year of moderate distance from patrons, both systems have accomplished a lot during the past year.
The COVID-19 pandemic made both library systems operate a little differently, including at times suspending in-person visits and moving to a remote-services model. However, library staff rolled with the punches.
“If anything, libraries are quite skilled at making lemonade out of lemons,” Rolling Hills Director Michelle Mears said. “We always want to serve and to find out what their needs are and fill them to the best of our ability.”
She estimated that cleaning expenses may be a little higher, but Rolling Hills’ income stayed the same, around $3.1 million.
The same was the case with the St. Joseph Public Library, which had an income of $3.4 million, Director Mary Beth Revels said.
Both libraries began offering curbside assistance when COVID-19 infections were at higher levels, and although they are now open for in-person services, each continues to offer curbside pickup.
At the St. Joseph Public Library, books remain the item checked out the most.
“We still check out more books, physical books, than we do anything else,” Revels said.
In total, 94,035 books were checked out, along with 43,356 pieces of e-content, 13,533 movies, 701 music items and 592 magazines.
One of the success stories for the St. Joseph Public Library was the winter reading challenge, with 1,655 books read in January. Revels, Mayor Bill McMurray and Downtown branch manager Jen Wildhagen were hit in the face with pies for the accomplishment.
“I would bet that we’re going to do another winter reading challenge,” Revels said. “Any time that we can encourage people to read and give them little incentives, we think that that’s a positive for them and for us.”
New technology has influenced changes at Rolling Hills Library, which now offers self-checkout services, something Mears admits she prefers at the grocery store.
“What we’ve learned in society, in general, is that maybe it’s better if fewer people are touching the things that you’re touching,” Mears said.
The library also has an RFID (radio-frequency identification) scanner, which looks similar to a wand that blows large bubbles. It can check in multiple books when passed over items.
