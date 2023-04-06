Summer is approaching and for those planning on taking a vacation out of the country, officials say it is necessary to act now and get a passport.
There is an influx of applications locally and nationwide, which is causing a delay in people receiving their passports.
The State Department reports receiving 500,000 applications a week for passports, a 30% increase from 2022.
St. Joseph’s Rolling Hills Library offers passport services. Martin Canchola, an administrative assistant at Rolling Hills Library, said getting a passport can take up to 13 weeks.
“From July to December of last year, Rolling Hills Library averaged 138 passport applications a month, but now from January to March, it has gone up to 252 applications for the library to do every month,” Canchola said. “I guess everybody's been having cabin fever over the last couple years because of COVID.”
For expedited shipping, the expected wait time is about nine weeks. For that reason, officials said anyone planning trips for the summer needs to get the paperwork together and order passports immediately.
“If you're thinking about going on a trip, even if you haven't planned it yet, be proactive,” Canchola said. “Start that application right now at your friendly library. We are more than happy to help you out with that.”
If you need a passport, it's best to schedule an appointment.
“From Monday to Friday, walk-ins are OK because we have more agents on staff,” Canchola said. “But on the weekends, you need to have an appointment because we're a lower staff on the weekends.”
Those seeking passports need to bring the appropriate documents with them, which include an application, a birth certificate, a driver’s license and a form of payment.
Passports also can be obtained at the post office.
For more information on what you need to get a passport or to schedule an appointment with the Rolling Hills Library, visit rhcl.org/passports.
