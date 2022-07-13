With Little Free Libraries becoming increasingly popular in St. Joseph, the Noyes Home for Children installed one of its own with a design that stands apart.
Kevin Crawford, a member of the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild, was inspired to build this particular Little Free Library as a replica of the Noyes Home property following a discussion with the Noyes Home Executive Director Chelsea Howlett.
“They were wanting a free library box and wondered if I could make it look like the building, so at that point in time, I just took it and ran with it," Crawford said. "I took a picture of the building and started there and drew it up. I spent the time to draw it up and get it to the right spot where I could really carve it all out."
The construction began a few months back and took over 70 hours and an abundance of water-resistant PVC wood to complete the project with the intention of making the library last for years.
The result of this intricate assembly is an easy access point to various children's and young adult books on Noyes Boulevard.
Howlett said the new addition is already leaving a positive impact on Noyes Home residents.
“I thought (this) was a great way for our kids to be able to be part of giving back to the community," Howlett said. "We talk a lot about Gratitude Tuesdays and being grateful for what we have, and this will be part of our weekly routine. It’s making sure that our books are full down there, that we're checking the guest book and making sure that everything that is needed down there is taken care of.”
The Noyes Home had planned on celebrating the new addition at their annual block party this Friday but has since canceled the event.
Howlett remains hopeful that they will have a celebratory ceremony in the near future, but in the meantime, is encouraging individuals to take part in the exchange of books.
“We sincerely appreciate everything that everyone in our community, especially Kevin Crawford, has done for our Little Free Library. We hope that people will come by and take a book, leave a book and be part of that and share the love of reading," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.