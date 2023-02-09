Missouri Secretary of State Office revises library rule, librarians see improvement

Mary Beth Revels, St. Joseph Public Libraries director, smiles in one of the downtown branch's book shelves on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Revels feels the revised proposed rule is not necessary but is one she can live with.
A library book shelf displays children’s books Oct. 18 at St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Library. Missouri’s Secretary of State proposed a rule to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of children.
Children look at a library computer Oct. 18 at St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Library. Missouri’s Secretary of State proposed a rule to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of children.
Local libraries are trying to understand the impact of Missouri’s secretary of state’s new rules on materials for minors.
The Missouri Secretary of State Office sent its revised library administrative rule to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules with the General Assembly.
St. Joseph library directors told News-Press NOW they feel although the rule is not necessary because it is not changing much from how libraries across the state currently operate, the revisions improve the rule.
St. Joseph library directors called the original rule a step toward censorship.
“This is sending a message that our state government wants to limit materials in public libraries,” Mary Beth Revels, St. Joseph Public Libraries director, told News-Press NOW in October. “Censorship is not what the United States is about. Censorship is not what public libraries are about.”
Rolling Hills Consolidated Library director Michelle Mears echoed Revels’ thoughts in October.
“I believe that this is a step on that slippery slope of censorship,” Mears said. “As soon as one group or authority is trying to decide what’s appropriate for some other group to access or not access is when censorship really sort of rears its head.”
Both Revels and Mears told News-Press NOW, the revised rules addressed a lot of the concerns they had.
"I think it's not so much censorship of materials anymore because of that more specific definition of obscenity and pornography because that already is in existing law," Mears said.
The original rule would restrict all materials that appealed to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of a child. Library directors worried this was an overly broad word that would also impact books available for adults.
The revised rule replaces “prurient” with “child pornography," is "pornographic for minors" or is "obscene."
“There are legal terms for that,” Revels said. “I can tell you that no library in Missouri checks out pornographic or obscene material to children.”
The new rule also specifies that parents or guardians of a minor in the library’s district can challenge what the library deems to be age-appropriate.
This was a suggestion Mears said she along with other directors recommended. Mears believes the district specification will help libraries.
“If you are not a taxpayer or a resident of that district, you kind of don't really have any standing to make that complaint,” Mears said. “You're not really allowed to sort of make a complaint on behalf of the whole human race.”
A third change with the revision includes removing the requirement that librarians must determine a child’s maturity level to determine what would be appropriate for a specific child. Now, library development policies only need to address selections made based on age.
“That makes much more sense because I’m not required, our staff is not required, to gauge the maturity level of someone who wants to check out a book, so that's a good thing,” Revels said.
The Secretary of State Office received more than 8,000 comments on the rule before the monthlong commenting period closed on Dec. 15, office spokesperson JoDonn Chaney told News-Press NOW.
Those comments were taken into consideration when the office revised the rule, according to Chaney.
“The revisions were based on talking with our libraries around the state and comments shared on those. We modified the language and moved it to the next step,” Chaney told News-Press NOW.
The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules has 30 days to review the rule before it would go into effect.
