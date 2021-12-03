The Maryville Public Library will be hosting a book fair featuring seven area authors, an Usborne children’s book fair and a sale of usable art objects from two award-winning sculptors on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Authors to be featured include Kandi Hughes of Grant City; Melinda Cordell of Savannah; Diane Goold of St. Joseph; Kathy Bunse of Cosby; and Jason Offutt, Amy Houts and Lee Jackson of Maryville, each offering a selection of titles for all ages, including young adult fiction, children’s cookbooks, adult gardening books and a devotional.
A representative from Usborne Books also will have a large selection of new children’s books for sale.
One-of-a-kind wood-turned bowls and utensils crafted by Award-Winning Maryville Artist Ken Nelsen will be for sale, with his proceeds benefiting the library’s operating fund. NWMSU Fine Arts Professor and Ceramics Artist Veronica Watkins also will have a selection of unique items for sale.
For more information, contact Stephanie Patterson at director@maryvillepubliclibrary.org
