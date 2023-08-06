Documentary debates discrimination in library board of trustees

Local director R.J. Jackson is documenting the controversy surrounding appointments to the library board.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

The controversy surrounding the appointment of members to the St. Joseph Public Library board will soon be coming to the screen.

R.J. Jackson worked with the media team as an attendee for the church where the controversy began. Grace Calvary Chapel, whose pastor has been a leader in the campaign against the reappointment of an openly gay member to the board, is filming a documentary about the debate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.