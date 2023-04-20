Library (copy)

Local library branches will be marking National Library Week from April 23 to 29.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Public and Rolling Hills libraries are celebrating National Library Week from April 23 to 29.

This year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story.”

