The St. Joseph Public and Rolling Hills libraries are celebrating National Library Week from April 23 to 29.
This year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story.”
Rolling Hills will begin the week with a chicken scavenger hunt for children throughout the day at the Belt Branch, 1904 N. Belt. Visitors can look to see if any chicks have hatched from an egg incubator that has been on display for several weeks.
The Bookmobile will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, outside of the Rolling Hills administration office, 1912 N. Belt, during those hours on Thursday, April 27, at the Savannah branch, 514 W. Main.
At 6:30 p.m. April 26, at the Belt branch, master gardener Sharon Weiser will discuss gardening ideas from her visit to the gardens of Impressionist painter Claude Monet in Giverny, France.
And fans of Harry Potter and escape rooms will have a chance to test their puzzle-solving skills on Saturday, April 29, at the Belt Branch, when they try to find the key that frees Hedwig the owl from her locked cage. Teams of three to six players (with one being an adult) will have 25 minutes to find the key and escape. Teams can register by going to April 29 on the library’s website calendar at events.rhcl.org/events.
Those who visit one of the four branches of the St. Joseph Public Library during the week can enter prize drawings at each location. They include a copy of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff as well as a plush of the book’s main character for babies to 6-year-olds, a $25 Visa card for ages 7 through 17, and adults also win a $25 Visa card.
