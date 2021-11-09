The Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library group is holding a sale of gently used holiday books, along with a few music CDs and movies.
There are fiction and non-fiction titles all having a wintery or Christmas theme. The sale will run through Dec. 31.
The sale will take place in the lobby of the East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road during regular library hours. All hardcover books are $2 each and paperbacks, DVDs and CDs are $1 each. Cash, checks and credit cards are acceptable forms of payment.
The hours for the East Hills Library are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 24 and 25.
For more information, contact Crystal Stuck at the East Hills Library at 816-236-2107.
