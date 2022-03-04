In recognition of March being Women’s History Month, the Belt Branch of Rolling Hills Library, 1904 N. Belt, is presenting two programs that look at the first Native American female doctor in the United States and northern Missouri women’s contributions to the suffrage movement.
Dr. Dee Ann DeRoin will present a program about Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte and contemporary medicine in native communities at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
Picotte was a member of the Omaha tribe who became a doctor and a social reformer in the late 19th century. She campaigned against alcohol on the Omaha reservation and for the prevention and treatment of tuberculosis, which had no cure at the time. In her career, she served more than 1,300 patients in a 450-square-mile area.
DeRoin is a member of the Ioway Tribe of Kansas who has more than 30 years of experience in family medicine. She is currently a consultant to the University of Missouri- Kansas City School of Medicine and its program in St. Joseph to encourage and recruit native students to consider medicine as a career.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, Dr. Elyssa Ford, an associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University, will present the talk “Soothing the ‘Savage Hearts of Man,’” which focuses on how rural Missouri women played an important role in the suffrage movement. The event is co-sponsored by the Missouri Humanities organization.
