The four branches of the St. Joseph Public Library are highlighting some of the leading ladies of America's past with a special exhibit.
Women's History Month, established in 1987 as a recognition of all women have achieved in the struggle for a fair shot in society and the workplace, begins on Wednesday. Using the book "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton, the library aims to attract patrons to all of its branches in sequence, starting with East Hills Library at 502 N. Woodbine.
The complete exhibit can be viewed by then moving on to Washington Park Library at 1821 N. Third St., and Downtown, 927 Felix St. Finally, the story concludes at Carnegie Library, 316 Massachusetts St.
"This last month has been Black History Month, and we promoted that. This month is Women's History Month, and so we are promoting that with our Book March," said youth services librarian Lisa Ransom. "It highlights 13 famous American women who changed history by persisting and not giving up when they were told 'no.'"
Ransom expressed hope that patrons will follow the complete Book March at the four locations in sequence to view the exhibits of all 13 featured women from history. Among the historic people who have been included are Underground Railroad heroine Harriet Tubman, deaf and blind activist Helen Keller, labor organizer Clara Lemlich, journalist Nellie Bly, obstetrician Virginia Apagar and more.
