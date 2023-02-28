Books

This Women's History Month display is part of the Book Walk event that presents exhibits at each of the St. Joseph Public Library's four locations. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The four branches of the St. Joseph Public Library are highlighting some of the leading ladies of America's past with a special exhibit. 

Women's History Month, established in 1987 as a recognition of all women have achieved in the struggle for a fair shot in society and the workplace, begins on Wednesday. Using the book "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton, the library aims to attract patrons to all of its branches in sequence, starting with East Hills Library at 502 N. Woodbine.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.