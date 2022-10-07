The Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library are having a book sale next week.
Hardcover books are $2 each and paperbacks, DVDs and CDs are $1 each.
The sale begins with a Friends-only preview sale from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the lower lobby of the East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road. The sale opens to the general public at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. The sale is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, and everything is half-price.
Monday, Oct. 17, is “bag and box day” from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Buy all you can fit in a bag for $4 or a box for $8. Shoppers also have the option to choose a reusable Friends of the Library bag and fill it for $5.
This year, during the “bag and box day,” from 4 to 7 p.m., nonprofit organizations and teachers can have books for free when they show proof of tax exemption or school ID. Those wanting to participate in the free book giveaway must check in at the register upon arrival.
The sale includes more than 12,000 items that were donated to the library or weeded from the library collection. Proceeds from the sale help fund summer reading programs at the four library branches and books for book clubs. The Friends also give free books to children at the St. Joseph Juneteenth and Pumpkinfest celebrations.
