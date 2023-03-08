Local librarians are inviting residents to take a page out of their books and enjoy reading a little extra this month.
March is National Reading Month, and libraries in St. Joseph offer many ways to access books aside from just physical copies.
Jen Wildhagen, branch manager for the St. Joseph Public Library in Downtown St. Joseph, said the advancement of technology makes books more accessible so that readers can do so at any time.
"Technology actually opens up a whole new world for readers. We have so many e-books ... being able to get an audiobook online, which you can do at the library's databases, that makes things a lot easier," Wildhagen said.
The St. Joseph Public Library has many options for readers to explore literature, including audiobooks, e-print books, regular print books and books available in large print.
One of the programs at the public library is Readers' Advisory. A community member will tell a librarian a subject that they are interested in, and in turn, they will receive at least five recommendations.
"All of the librarians here try to read a range of things that then we go, 'Oh, I've got to tell this person about this one the next time I see them' because we know that it's something they'll enjoy. ... That's a lot of fun," Wildhagen said.
The Rolling Hills Library is another option for residents to get involved with reading here in the community. Like the Downtown branch, there are several formats to check out reading, including audiobooks, e-books and even DVDs.
Michelle Mears, Rolling Hills Library director, said the work of the library is to encourage reading for all.
"It uses parts of the brain that aren't engaged elsewhere and the ability to translate words on a page into a story is kind of like a muscle you need to exercise," Mears said. "If you don't do it very often, you kind of forget how great it feels."
While the pandemic was a struggle for many, for Rolling Hills, it did something unexpected. It helped grow the interest in reading in the community, which is an encouraging sight.
"Reading has not gone down at all. Book publishing has not reduced at all ... they're really both very strong," Mears said. "It's sort of this myth that people don't read anymore. But there's quite a few people still reading. We, of course, always wish they would read more, because that's our business."
Encouraging reading is especially beneficial for kids. Wildhagen said connecting with a book character can help children grow.
"When you're talking about young readers, one of the best things about reading is that it improves their empathy," Wildhagen said. "Now that there's so much screen time for children, we're losing some of the ability to read facial cues, to interact with other human beings. When you connect with a character in a book, that's one step closer to connecting to another human being in real life."
Mears agrees.
"I think one of the most important things we can do as a community is read to children from the moment they are born. That first five years of life, there is so much brain development going on that you really need to expose children to books and reading," Mears said. "They also need to see you reading yourself. They need to see reading modeled as an activity to participate in that."
During National Reading Month, librarians hope that residents are encouraged to open a book up and get into a new world.
"One of the great things about reading is that there's something for everybody. It kind of distresses me when a child says they don't like to read. They just haven't found the right book yet," Wildhagen said. "One of the best things about coming to the library is you will find someone to help you find that right book, and that goes for all ages."
Mears said that books that are adapted into movies and television shows can move people to pick up reading.
"I think sometimes you just need a hook. You just need to get someone interested in that one thing that turns them on in their head and then then they're off to the races," Mears said.
For more information about the St. Joseph Public Library, check out its website at https://sjpl.lib.mo.us/. Information about the Rolling Hills Library is available at https://rhcl.org/.
