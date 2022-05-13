top story East Hills Library resumes normal operations News-Press NOW May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The East Hills Library is once again open. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The East Hills Library reopened Friday after being closed for a couple of days due to a malfunctioning air conditioner. The library will resume its regular hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East Hills Library Operation Programming Couple Library Air Conditioner Reopen Hour × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education CHS attains St. Joseph's first Scholar's Bowl title +2 Education Missouri Western, North Central college near landmark agreement Government Missouri lawmakers hope for strong finish to legislative session Social Services Postal workers to collect food donations Saturday More Local News → 1:14 Friday Morning Storms 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
