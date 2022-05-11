top story East Hills Library closed temporarily News-Press NOW May 11, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The East Hills Library is closed until an air conditioning problem is repaired. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The East Hills Library is temporarily closed due to a lack of air conditioning in the building.The three other branches of the St. Joseph Public Library are open as normal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East Hills Library Normal Air Conditioning Building Public Library Lack St. Joseph × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Proposed city budget includes employee pay increases +2 Education 'Fantastic president' retains student support Government REC center sees growth with extended hours, addition of pickleball +2 Public Safety Officer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accident More Local News → Local Forecast Updated 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
