Using funds left by a late patron, the Downtown St. Joseph Library has purchased a mobile kitchen cart with to strengthen the community by bringing people together to cook.

The cart is equipped with enough surface space for 10 adults to utilize for the classes staff members intend to hold at the library in the coming weeks. Jen Wildhagen, manager of the library, came across the cart at a conference in Nashville and instantly knew it could be an impactful resource to share with the community.

