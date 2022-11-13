Using funds left by a late patron, the Downtown St. Joseph Library has purchased a mobile kitchen cart with to strengthen the community by bringing people together to cook.
The cart is equipped with enough surface space for 10 adults to utilize for the classes staff members intend to hold at the library in the coming weeks. Jen Wildhagen, manager of the library, came across the cart at a conference in Nashville and instantly knew it could be an impactful resource to share with the community.
“They had it all set up. Someone was demonstrating, cooking with it and I thought, ‘This is fantastic,’” Wildhagen said. “An actual mobile teaching kitchen that we can use in the library to get people of all ages cooking again.”
Wildhagen said the library has used food to draw the community in the past but not in this capacity. She hopes this will help people tap into a creative side of themselves and bring positive changes into their lives moving forward.
“It’s exciting to try something new and to go into the kitchen with that sense of fearlessness,” Wildhagen said. ”Once you get kind of a base idea of what you’re doing to then be able to look at a recipe or to even have your own inspiration, have at it. The creativity and empowerment to just get out and try something new, you’re feeding your soul as much as your body in that case.”
The library will provide all of the utensils, supplies and recipes needed to allow community members to walk away from classes with new knowledge, confidence and a healthy meal. Classes will not cost anything to take, and if the signup fills up, Wildhagen said there will be an effort to repeat that recipe.
“Shirley Bradley was a beloved patron and she left an estate to the library,” Wildhagen said. “Part of that mission was to have us engage the community and enrich our community. So, what better way to do that than to offer programs that will nourish our community as well.”
Wildhagen is most eager to get people excited about cooking again, noting that she knows the desire is there with an influx of TikTok users sharing recipes to engage with their communities. She hopes to break down the intricacies of cooking and provide the community with all the tools they need, physically and metaphorically, to be able to be productive in the kitchen.
“To buy the things that you would need to experiment with, it can be it can be a little daunting,” Wildhagen said. “You don’t want to invest a lot for something that you’re not confident in really going at it. So if we can just give people basic skills ...”
With the belief that cooking can bring families together, the library is looking forward to experimenting in the coming months and finding ways to incorporate children into classes as well. That will also help mitigate generational gaps in cooking knowledge in the community.
“It nourishes the individual but it also nourishes the community,” Wildhagen said. “So since that’s kind of what the library is all about, is helping build the community up and make us stronger and more connected, then food is a really good place to start with that.”
Classes begin Nov. 22, with more to be announced in the coming months. All participants need to bring with them is an apron if they’d like to use one while cooking.
