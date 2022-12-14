Children look at a library computer in October at the St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills branch. Missouri’s Secretary of State proposed a rule to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of children.
A library book shelf displays children’s books in October at the St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills branch.
More than 8,000 comments have been submitted ahead of Thursday’s deadline for citizen input on a proposed rule that would prevent state funds from going to libraries that purchase books that might appeal to the “prurient” interests of minors, among other things.
Missourians have until the end of the day Thursday to submit their comment on the Secretary of State Office’s proposed rule for libraries. The commenting period began on Nov. 15.
The directors at both St. Joseph library networks said they have submitted their comments on the rule. They both expressed concern to News-Press NOW about what “prurient” can be interpreted to mean and include, leading to book censorship.
“This is sending a message that our state government wants to limit materials in public libraries,” said Mary Beth Revels, St. Joseph Public Libraries director. “Censorship is not what the United States is about. Censorship is not what public libraries are about.”
“What this does is it requires libraries to put information materials out in age-appropriate ways and control access to it in an age-appropriate manner,” Ashcroft said.
That control is what concerns directors for the libraries in St. Joseph.
“I believe that this is a step on that slippery slope of censorship,” said Michelle Mears, Rolling Hills Consolidated Library director. “As soon as one group or authority is trying to decide what’s appropriate for some other group to access or not access is when censorship really sort of rears its head.”
The proposed rule requires libraries across the state to abide by six elements to receive state funding, which is given through the secretary of state’s office.
One of these elements would require the library to allow “any minor’s parent or guardian to determine what materials and access will be available to a minor.”
“What this does is it requires the libraries to put information materials out in age-appropriate ways and to control access to it in an age-appropriate manner,” Ashcroft told News-Press NOW in October.
An attorney with the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression, a nonpartisan civil liberties group, expressed concern about the term “access” being too broad.
“Access is a pretty wide term. You can access a library book by just walking into a library and picking it off the shelf,” said Adam Steinbaugh. “If a library is required to determine what a parent would want their specific child to read, that means libraries would have to pretty much bar any minors from entering a library in order to access a book unless they got a parent’s permission to walk into a library.”
In a statement, the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression said the rule as written could mean libraries would have to check IDs at the door and require permission slips for unaccompanied minors. The proposed rule also would require libraries to classify all events or presentations held at their facilities with an age-appropriate designation.
People can send comments, either in support or opposition, on the proposed rule through Thursday. The comments can be emailed to comments@sos.mo.gov with the proposed rule number “15 CSR 30-200.015” in the subject line or mailed to the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State at P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
The Missouri Secretary of State Office hopes to have all the comments reviewed by the end of January.
