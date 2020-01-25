As part of continuing programming focusing on diversity, the St. Joseph Public Library hosted representatives from three major faiths on Saturday afternoon.
Christian Rev. Chris Geye, Jewish representative Barbara Voshell and Islamic Imam Amro Nabil each presented to a small crowd as part of “Celebrating All of Us: Three Faiths in Our Community.”
“You know, it’s not necessarily about convincing anybody that something’s right or wrong, but just helping people to understand people who are different from themselves,” Josh Swindler, a children’s librarian, said. “I think that leads to more love and care and empathy. I think those are all really important things.”
Geye, Voshell and Nabil each took questions from the audience after two of the three read children’s books. Each agreed that “love and forgiveness” are major tenants of their respective religions.
“I think it’s really important that children are exposed to different experiences,” Swindler said. “I think it really helps them to understand their place in the world and how they relate to others.”
While the book selection was geared towards kids in a “story hour” format, Swindler said everyone can learn from a different perspective, something each of the three representatives provided.
