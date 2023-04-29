A magical adventure arose for patrons of the Rolling Hills Library on Saturday.
A traditional escape game involves locking people into a space and requiring them to find clues or solve puzzles in order to obtain a key and their freedom. Since the library can't actually lock any doors — fire code wizardry wasn't in the cards — librarian Brigid Reeves had to get a little creative with the Harry Potter Escape Room.
"I think maybe I may have made the clues a little too hard to figure out," she said. "So far, nobody has managed to solve it in 30 minutes."
Presented with the objective of learning the hidden location of a key to a cabinet containing the kidnapped Hedwig the Snowy Owl, Jim Okapal and his family realized that only dedicated fans of the Potter franchise would be able to win the game. But that's just as well, as it teaches the value of reading for comprehension, and problem solving skills.
"So you're gonna have to encourage the kids or whoever else is coming to read these things, and of course that's the main mission of the library," said Okapal, who is a professor of philosophy at Missouri Western State University. "Reading being one of the primary ways in which we learn, and retain cultural memory."
The concept behind the game featured Hedwig kidnapped by the dastardly Dursley family of Privet Drive. It was recently announced that they will be among the characters featured in a television-format remake of all seven Harry Potter books. One season of episodes will be devoted to each book, with a 2025 or 2026 airdate likely on HBO.
