Rolling Hills Library has a new service lets children listen to stories by calling into the library.
Library staff members have recorded Telephone Tales, which are stories of about five minutes in length for preschoolers, and Chapter-a-Week stories of longer books for elementary-age kids and families to enjoy. To hear the stories, call Telephone Tales at 816-205-7695 and Chapter-a-Week at 816-205-7697.
The new audio experiences are another way for kids to enjoy books, expand their vocabularies and improve their listening skills.
New Telephone Tales will be offered weekly at rhcl.org/phone-stories with past books archived to the library’s YouTube channel. New Chapter-a-Week recordings will be released weekly with a new book started every few months, and recordings will be saved to YouTube in case anyone misses a week. New recordings for both will be uploaded before noon on Mondays.