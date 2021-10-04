The Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library Book Sale is set for mid-October.
The sale begins with a Friends-only preview sale from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at East Hills Shopping Center by the carousel. The sale opens to the general public at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
Hardcover books are $2 each and paperbacks, DVDs and CDs are $1 each. The sale continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16.
The sale is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, and everything is half-price. Monday, October 18, is “bag and box day,” and from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. people can buy all you can fit in a bag for $3 or a box for $6. Shoppers also have the option to choose a reusable Friends of the Library bag and fill it for $5.
This year during the “bag and box day,” from 4 to 7 p.m., nonprofit organizations and teachers can have books for free when they show proof of tax exemption or school ID. Those wanting to participate in the free book giveaway need to check in at the register upon arrival.
Due to the cancellation of the sale in 2020, this sale will have more than 20,000 items. Proceeds from the sale help fund summer reading programs for all ages at the four library branches as well as books for book clubs. The Friends also give free books to children at St. Joseph Juneteenth and Pumpkinfest celebrations.
For more information about the Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library or the book sale, call 816-236-2107.
