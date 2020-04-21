It’s National Library Week, and unfortunately the celebration falls as much of the country, including St. Joseph, is following shelter-in-place orders.
The American Library Association changed this year’s theme from “Find your place at the library” to “Find the library at your place.”
The St. Joseph Public Library is helping members of the community do this by offering e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and video streaming services on its website, sjpl.lib.mo.us.
“There’s a lot of fun content — there’s a lot of educational stuff,” Director Mary Beth Revels said. “It’s good information for people and information that can just help us all get through this time when we’re stuck at home.”
Anyone with a St. Joseph Public Library card can access the content, and the library also is offering e-cards to individuals who don’t have a physical card but live in the area.
Similarly, the Rolling Hills Library also is offering e-cards for members to access its online resources in both Andrew and Buchanan counties.
Rolling Hills Director Michelle Mears said digital usage at her libraries has gone up by 24% during the pandemic.
Both library systems have stepped up their digital footprint. For instance, this Tuesday the St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills branch is hosting virtual story time at 10 a.m. The YouTube link will be posted on the library’s Facebook page in the morning.
“My staff has done really a fabulous job of adapting,” Revels said. “We’ve done do-it-yourself programs, we do story time twice a week, some of our history programs are continuing through Facebook and YouTube.”
The library’s online vendors also have added additional content, she said.
Some of the staff at the library are older in age, which is a concern that Revels said weighs into the decision on reopening after the COVID-19 infection rate begins to drop off.
“I cannot in good conscience open my libraries — we will continue to provide service electronically until that shelter-in-place order is lifted,” Revels said. “Once that is lifted, we will do some slow opening, such as offering curbside service.”
In honor of National Library Week, the St. Joseph Public Library is giving away prizes for individuals who fill out an online form on what best they love about libraries. Children 6 and younger can win a $25 gift card to Fun Run. Those between 7 and 16 years old can win a $25 gift card to Belt Entertainment and those older than 16 can win a $25 gift card to Geneo’s Pizza and Pub.
“We typically do drawings to places where people can go in the community,” Revels said. “This year we made sure that those places were small businesses.”
To enter go online to sjpl.lib.mo.us/NLW2020.
Rolling Hills Library is planning a special social media push for National Bookmobile Day on Wednesday, April 22.