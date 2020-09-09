The St. Joseph Public Library and the Rolling Hills Library are faring reasonably well financially despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both libraries opened their financial books to discuss what they’ve seen during the past year.
The St. Joseph Public Library's expenses were a little ahead of income, $3.5 million to $3.4 million, respectively.
SJPL Director Mary Beth Revels said that was actually planned as the library still is paying off debt from renovations and the construction of the East Hills Library. The good news is those expenses won’t appear on next year's budget.
“The current fiscal year that we're in that started July 1, even though we are in the midst of this crazy pandemic, we do not expect to be operating at a deficit this year,” Revels said.
Last year Rolling Hills received an extension to a tax levy that raises the vast majority of its funds. Michelle Mears, director, said she is thankful the extension passed before the pandemic took place. Otherwise it would have greatly complicated their financial planning.
“The fiscal year, which ended on June 30, was actually pretty good for us,” Mears said. “We did end up the year with a bit of a surplus and we put that into our capital funds.”
Both libraries are anticipating less income this upcoming year. Mortgage defaults and individuals not being able to afford property taxes because of the economic implications brought on by the pandemic could impact the libraries' bottom lines.
Both libraries receive the majority of their income from tax levies. The Rolling Hills Library’s sunset levy was extended last year, while SJPL’s levy was extended back in 2017.
At this time, SJPL is only partially open. During regular library hours, patrons can use curbside service or the computers at the Downtown branch by appointment.
“We are following the global epidemic site that Harvard is doing, and it gives every county a risk level -- you're either at green, yellow, orange, or red,” Revels said.
Buchanan County moved to orange for three consecutive days, which is when the library decided to roll back in-person services. The risk level would need to move back to yellow for three consecutive days before the library will reopen to guests.
“We have these steps in place so that we can provide as much service as possible in a safe environment,” Revels said.
Rolling Hills is open to the public, but only for 30-minute visits, and patrons must wear masks for the duration of their stay.
“We want to reduce people's time that they are in the buildings in order to not have a buildup of any kind of virus, in the space, for our staff and for the visitors as well,” Mears said.