Liberty Cap Brewing Co. announced Tuesday on Facebook that it's decided to cease production.
Daniel Moser, founder and owner, started Liberty Cap in 2016 and began selling ales and ciders in Northwest Missouri in cans and kegs in 2018.
Moser opened the St. Joseph Brewery located at 414 N. 13th St. in spring of 2018 with the help of his partners, Devin Ashley and Manuel Sanchez.
Moser has not responded to News-Press NOW's request for an interview, but the Facebook post said the closure is in part due to substantial growth of its parent company, Royal Packaging, also in St. Joseph.
Due to the growth of Royal Packaging, the owner stated it's not feasible to continue both operations and has decided to focus energy and resources toward Royal Packaging.
The post stated that the closure of the brewery was planned for May of 2020 back in November 2019. The brewery has continued to sell existing stock the last few months, but said it'll be drawing to a close in the next several weeks.
In February 2018, Moser said he was proud to be the first packaging production brewery since Pearl shut down Goetz in the 1970s.
Royal Packaging will retain ownership of all Liberty Cap Brewing brands, recipes and art in case the brewery plans a re-entry into the market.