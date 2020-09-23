The completion of a project to raise the Missouri River levee system around St. Joseph was marked with a celebration Wednesday.
The project was not cheap, with a price tag of more than $70 million to raise the levee system from its height in the 1990s by an additional 18 inches to 3 feet in some areas. However the federal government footed the bulk of the bill, pitching in $42 million.
But the price could be justified as the flood of 1993 was not cheap either. It resulted in about $80 million worth of damage to the surrounding levee district, according to Col. Bill Hannan. As the Kansas City District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he oversees the area's levee construction.
“What is amazing about this project here in St. Joe and Buchanan County is the teamwork and partnership,” Hannan said. “After we acquired the federal funding, the community really came together to find their cost share, so it is 65% federally funded and 35% local sponsor funded.”
Buchanan County taxpayers footed about $11 million of the cost, the State of Missouri pitched in $5 million, the City of St. Joseph paid $3.2 million and the county’s Capital Improvement fund put in $1.5 million, according to Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer.
“The quarter-cent sales tax (to fund the project) passed at like 77%,” Sawyer said. “Everybody pulled together, they knew how important it is.”
The quarter-cent county sales tax was rescinded in August, per a countywide vote after it was announced that the funds to pay for the project had been sufficiently raised.
“Ultimately what we want to do is figure out how to make better solutions on the river, just like we’re doing here in St. Joe,” Hannan said. “So we don’t have 65 damaged levees like we did in 2019.”
The raised levee spans for 20 miles on both sides of the river. Rosecrans Memorial Airport, which also houses the 139th Airlift Wing, is located within St. Joseph even though it is on the west side of the Missouri River.
The airport levee district also contributed $742,000 towards the project.
The work that was done on the east side of the river along Stockyards Expressway protects more than 50 businesses, such as Triumph Foods, Johnson Controls, Daily’s Premium Meats, Silgan Containers and BlueScope Buildings. That amounts to more than 5,000 jobs.