The rain that comes with the onset of spring will not yield because the country is on halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.
There is still rehabilitation work that needs to be done to the Rushville/Sugar Lake levee area to ensure that low-river levels are not able to backflow into the area around Atchison, Kansas. But currently there have been no delays despite the spread of COVID-19.
“We have 90% of our workforce in the Kansas City district teleworking right now,” Mike Dulin, an emergency management specialist with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said. “Right now we are not seeing any sort of delays in our rehab process.”
Dulin also said the corps still is able to get contracts advertised, award bids and do site showings while following the CDC guidelines. This means there should be no delays to fixes needed down on the levee system that runs by Sugar Lake.
“A bit of the bank of the Missouri River kind of washed out and started creating almost like a side channel that goes back towards the levee,” Dulin said. “So we are thinking if we can find a way to get out there and fill it in to at least prevent lower river stages from flowing back through the bottoms there.”
The breach along the Missouri/Kansas border was the most serious one that Buchanan County had to deal with this past year. U.S. Highway 59 was shut down for weeks on end, preventing people from commuting to work along their regular route.
“We’re looking at taking some sort of emergency action to try to provide some level of protection, not repairs to the physical levee,” Dulin said. “We would like to get moving on that sometime this month, if we can get approval to do it.”
There still are problems with the same system, but more up toward the north. The approval process is underway for the method that was chosen to rehabilitate the levee system.
April is the target month for the rehabilitation to begin on repairs. Last year the flooding hit early, occurring in March.
Dulin also said rain could impact how fast repairs can be completed. There are rain-delay days built into the schedule for repairs. As long as the rain holds up — as it has been so far this spring — Buchanan County can expect to see some improvements made to the levee systems in the area.