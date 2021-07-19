High waters from the Missouri River have not been seen for a couple of years, but the damage from past floods still lingers.
The Rushville-Sugar Lake levee had work begin in April of this year to fill the breach from the flood damage in 2019. The sand-based portion is almost completed, with just dirt and seed work needed to finish the massive breach. The site supervisor said that they are looking at just under a month for time remaining on the project.
“I would say we are about 90% done with this one now,” Tobey Barnhart, the Supervisor at Superior Excavating said. “With the job in its entirety when we finish this we will probably be 70% done.”
There are numerous scours and damage along the entire Rushville-Sugar Lake levee system, so the crew had to jump around when the weather restricted them from working on the main breach.
There is a massive amount of sand that creates trouble, especially with tons of rainfall that the area experienced in the early summer.
“This has been a fight. The sand has been hard to work with sometimes. When it gets wet it is just quicksand,” Barnhart said. “Next week, we will start with impervious material.”
The impervious material being dirt, which will not get moved around as much with the weather. With this being the last week of sand work, the levee will be back to full protection levels in early August.
Folks in the area have been happy with the speed of the repair and Barnhart noted that landowners around the area have been extremely helpful. He mentioned one example where a pipe laid out in the levee scours was washed away by rainfall. One of the landowners gave Barnhart a call to let him know so they could retrieve the material and not have to order it again.
After a long and bureaucratic process, those who have land and property protected by the levee system may breathe a sigh of relief. Superior Excavating's crew says they can walk away with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Many on the crew live in the area or were raised here.
“We are based in Wichita (KS) but we were raised up here. This (repair) was a big deal to us,” Barnhart said.
