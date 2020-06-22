Bids have been accepted for work on two of three levee systems that run through Buchanan County.
Halls Levee District and MRLS 455 are in need of minor repairs that consist of sodding and fixing sand boils that were reported. These two levees are federal, so there is no need for a local match from the levee districts to get the job done.
A bid of $1.9 million was awarded to Fenton Construction of Sioux City, Iowa. The two levees in the area were paired together with three other levees.
“The federal levees in Buchanan County are part of a much larger bid package that included five levee systems (including) another three in Holt County,” said Mike Dulin, an emergency management specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Even though the bids have been accepted, work won't start right away. There are a couple more steps that need to take place before boots get on the ground.
“The contractor will send in their payment bonds. We certify those, then we issue what is called a notice to proceed. Once we issue that, the contractor has 10 days to show up on site," Dulin said. "So it just depends on how quickly we get those payment bonds assessed so we can issue the notice to proceed quicker.”
Dulin also said the Corps includes Buchanan County as a top priority area. With laying new sod, the contractor will wait until the fall to fix that issue as the hotter summer months could pose periods of drought.
These two federal levees don’t have a pressing need for the fixes to happen as soon as possible because the repairs are minor and there has not been heavy water traffic in the area so far this year.
“We have had two big scares basically four or five weeks ago where a quite a bit of rain came through,” Dulin said. “Two weeks ago we got the remnants of (Tropical Storm) Cristobal that moved through, but it did not end up dropping as much rain as we were originally thinking.”
So far the flooding season has not flexed its muscles in Northwest Missouri and the weather has been cooperative. Everything is on schedule for federal levees in the state and should remain that way if the weather can stay consistent, officials said.