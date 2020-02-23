The MidCity Excellence group held its annual “Let Freedom Sing” gospel service in honor of Black History Month on Sunday at the Faith Family Worship Center.
Kimberly Warren and her husband Pastor R. Robert Warren started MidCity Excellence about 20 years ago, but they started the gospel service last year. It was created as a way to let people come in during Black History Month to take a moment to recognize the struggle and the pain that the month signifies, but also to let them be with one another and be happy.
Kimberly said that the event is great for helping people come together and have some fun.
“Instead of just having another Martin Luther King forum or a discussion on discrimination and racism, those are real heavy topics to deal with,” Kimberly said. “We just come together and start to stop talking about it, and being about it.”
The choir had been practicing for several weeks before the performance. The service had some guest singers and musicians to help out.
One of the guest singers, La’Sherrie Tyes is a member of the Greater Jesus Tabernacle Church and said that she enjoys coming out and participating in the gospel service.
“It’s just a great opportunity to get together with other people from other churches in our community,” Tyes said. “We just learned some traditional kind of foundation, black songs that we do within those kinds of congregations there.”
Some of the songs that the choir sang included ‘Marvelous,’ ‘There is No Way’ and ‘Ride On, King Jesus.’
Reverend Warren said that the event was a great celebration of Black History Month and he loved holding the event at his church site.
“We were just here trying to celebrate and bring some light to our town and to our city. We came back to our roots, which is the word of God and to our singing,” Warren said. “Anytime you sing or praise, it, of course, lifts up our city. We need to sing more.”
The MidCity Excellence will be hosting a talent show on Feb. 28. For more information, contact Kimberly Warren at 816-273-5450.