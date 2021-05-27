Dear Readers,

This past week has been a long one for both our customer service staff and readers who use our website, news app and eEdition.

Basically, the software that tracks our subscriber accounts and allows access to our news malfunctioned. Our website, app and eEdition was requiring readers to log in every time they tried to access our news on their smartphone, tablet or laptop. Some couldn’t log in at all. Some got caught in log-in loop.

That’s incredibly annoying.

We’ve grown accustomed to logging in once then having our devices remember our usernames and passwords. Then when we want to revisit an app or website, our software remembers those credentials. All you do is tap or click and you are taken there and still logged in. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

But making you log in every time you visit is cumbersome and, as I said, annoying. If you’re like me, you have about a bazillion passwords for various apps and websites and you rely on your device or software to remember them.

Trust me, I feel your pain and deeply apologize for making it difficult or impossible to access our news.

Please know that we have some pretty smart people working on this issue. They will fix this, and access to our website, eEdition and app will again function normally.

In the meantime, we are giving free access to our website, app and eEdition. We temporarily eliminated our log-in requirement so anyone can visit our website, use our news app and read our eEdition.

We will continue to grant free access until this issue is resolved and we can guarantee that, once again, readers will have a smooth and excellent user experience.

Please enjoy this free access to our website and accept our apologies.