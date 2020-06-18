Missouri Western State University is running short of money, and though it looks to be positioned to keep its doors open, there is a question as to how long that may last.
In a report, "Request for Emergency Support," filed on May 6, University President Matthew J. Wilson warned of a combination of the pre-existing fiscal issues Missouri Western suffered before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic impacts of the disease.
"... (W)ithout delay, we need to be innovative while getting our house in order in order to survive," Wilson said.
The report, which has always been part of the public record, was originally shared with the state-appointed Board of Governors. It didn't get much notice elsewhere until the university included it with information given to Marty and Jo Anne Grey in response to a June 3 open records request. Board Chairwoman Debbie Smith was unavailable for comment.
In the report, Wilson referenced these conditions as having placed his campus "at a crossroads." In particular, estimates at the time of the report forecast that only 21 days of "cash-on-hand" will remain by July 31 for the St. Joseph university. Wilson observed: "... we will need assistance to cover operations."
Vice President of Finance and Administration Darrell Morrison explained on Thursday that the university has assets beyond those 21 days, which would apply in August. In essence, the "cash-on-hand" figure is a "management tool" that helps determine the institution's ability to "realistically handle unforeseen expenses." However, Morrison warned, the university's accreditor will not look kindly on the state of financial affairs on campus if the situation doesn't improve. A hypothetical loss of accreditation for any significant length of time would present a threat to the university's survival as an institution.
"We sincerely appreciate your continued consideration, especially in light of the additional challenges presented by COVID-19," Wilson said in the report.
The university already has received $1.8 million in CARES Act funding, with reference to March legislation that was the largest federal stimulus enacted in U.S. history. The administration of Gov. Mike Parson has millions more federal dollars entrusted to it for distribution across the state, and Western is not alone in asking for a share. The final distribution process will take some weeks yet, at least, to work itself out.
"While we continue to face challenges, we are optimistic that better days are ahead," Morrison said.
As things stand, institutions with a higher national profile and longer history than Missouri Western have either closed or are presently contemplating closure. Several others have collectively shut down optional budget items, let go thousands of staff and faculty, cut pay for remaining employees and taken other actions to slice billions of dollars out of their budgets. In this context, Western finds itself among the schools with more bad luck than good.
Budget challenges for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021, which begins on July 1 and lasts until June 30, 2021, are defined in the report. A 10% to 20% reduction in base state aid is anticipated, costing up to $4.2 million in revenue against Western's roughly $80 million budget. Enrollment may drop by as much as 20%, although there are signs it may not be that bad, Morrison said on Thursday. He is now forecasting $5.2 million in losses due to enrollment decreases, an improvement of $1.8 million from a previous contingency plan. Decreased housing revenues, based on summer enrollment and other factors, have been mitigated by about $300,000, against a previous projection of $1.25 million in losses.
Non-tuition revenues are forecast to drop by up to $900,000. These costs are expected to be offset somewhat by up to $7 million in savings. Such savings have come at a cost, as can attest anyone who has been laid off, or who is seeing the elimination of their academic program. The root of such costs lies in these data.