It hasn’t been easy for Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman.
They leave office after six-year terms in the teeth of a problem not of their making, largely beyond their control and one that affects the entire region: COVID-19. Hodges and Prussman have ridden out many storms, even adding two extra months onto their exhaustive terms, so as to permit a public health delay in the local election. That’s just in their nature, as Prussman tells it.
Even when the full extent of the current disaster became clear, leaving early was never once entertained as an option.
“I don’t quit anything. PTA, any other board that I’ve been on, I just, that is not a part of me,” Prussman said. “And, when this came up and that was presented by the governor, it was like, ‘OK, you just buckle down. And, you finish out your term strong.’”
Hodges explained how the lessons learned from the challenges of the past have all set up a foundation that helped the school board play its part in navigating pandemic-troubled waters.
When Gov. Mike Parson responded to collapsing Missouri tax revenues by restricting more than $1.2 million out of the June state aid for St. Joseph schools — part of more than $130 million of such restrictions statewide — Hodges and Prussman played a part in deciding how to balance that out, mere days before the end of their terms of office.
“I’ve never lived through something like this,” Hodges said. “People are learning the best ways to do it by doing it not the best way the first time.”
Hodges and Prussman will be formally replaced at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, in a special board of education meeting by the newly elected Lori Witham and Rick Gilmore, who placed first and second in the June 2 delayed election. The new members will have as much on their plates as Hodges and Prussman did when they took office.
One thing is clear, the district is going to need more money, and if the federal government doesn’t step up in a big way, it would have to come from local taxpayers. Prussman remarked on how, as she perceives it, the district is blessed with a strong cadre of journeyman teachers, and competitively pays them. Veteran teachers will require more investment.
“Any time you look at reforming a salary schedule, you’re asking the community for more money, because that’s 80% of our budget, our staff and benefits,” Prussman said. “Getting them compensated at the level we need to succeed is something that will have to be addressed.”
Hodges said a large part of a school board member’s job is in persuading the public to fund a district when more money is required, and reassuring voters that the money will be spent wisely.
“It’s a difficult task and it’s one that the board is going to have to continue working on, going forward,” she said. “Because, without the trust from the public, you can’t get these levies passed. And you need the money, it doesn’t get less expensive ... We have so many challenges these days that we didn’t have when I was a kid in school. And, we need to be able to pay people to come do that stuff.”
Hodges will always fondly remember presenting her son with his high school diploma as a district board member. Prussman recently wrapped up her policy committee’s exhaustive review process, updating rules and regulations that in many cases dated back to the 1980s.
The board service caps 27 years overall of volunteerism for the district for Prussman. Asked how her experiences might guide her successors, she advised sticking to the basics.
“You can’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said. “You have to be trained, you have to be informed, and you can’t be afraid to say, ‘No.’”